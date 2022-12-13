Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – A Kenyan national who introduced Managu and Kunde dishes in Canada is facing deportation.

John Ndambuki Mulwa, who is a chef by profession, is facing deportation for allegedly contravening the country’s immigration laws.

Mulwa, who moved to Canada in August 2014, seeks humanitarian intervention to prevent the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) from casting him away.

According to an online petition launched by Hamilton residents where Mulwa resides, he worked with Murphy’s country produce to introduce Kunde and Managu among other farm products from Kenya.

“For over 3 years, he has gone the extra mile to produce the taste of home vegetables for Canadians of African origin in Ontario,” the online petition read in part

“This year John worked with Murphy’s Country Produce and was the first Kenyan in Canada to grow East African veggies like Kunde, Saga, and Managu and not the least, the popular Mahindi (white corn),” it added.

Aside from the online petition, which had collected over 2,800 signatures, the residents staged street demonstrations on Monday, December 12, to oppose the planned deportation.

Mulwa raised security concerns while appealing to the Canadian authorities to grant him refugee status.

Immediately after landing in Canada in 2014, Mulwa worked with Samil Halal Supermarkets and later joined Mohawk College as a senior chef.

Currently, he works with Robertland Academy, a military base school in Canada.

