Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – An aggrieved Kikuyu lady has exposed her husband for cheating on her with another woman.

Narrating her woes to a popular blogger, the heartbroken lady revealed that she snooped through her husband’s phone and found intimate photos of him with another woman.

She also stumbled upon intimate chats between her husband and his alleged mpango wa kando.

She leaked the photos that her husband and the mpango wa kando took when they met for their usual escapades.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.