Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – There was drama outside the Ministry of Education headquarters in Nairobi’s Central Business District after a woman staged a protest and demanded an audience with a man she said was her baby daddy.

Dressed in a wedding gown, the aggrieved woman camped outside Jogoo House and cursed her baby daddy, accusing him of absconding from parental duties.

She was accompanied by two children and an infant.

She alleged that the father of her children is attached to an office inside the building.

She begged Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and President William Ruto to intervene, claiming that her deadbeat baby daddy was being protected by his seniors.

“I have been suffering for a while and cannot take it anymore. I want President William Ruto or (Interior Cabinet Secretary) Kithure Kindiki to help me,” she cried.

“This man (my baby daddy) has refused to take care of the children. We have had nothing to eat for days and that forced me to come here. This child (pointing at the infant) is sick and I do not have money for treatment. The father of my children is a police officer and his seniors are protecting him,” she added.

She displayed medical forms in a ‘Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) folder to curious onlookers, claiming it was proof her child was sick.

The pleas and cries attracted the attention of passersby.

The dramatic incident caused a traffic snarl along the busy street, forcing police officers manning traffic and security around the area to intervene.

Below is a photo of the woman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.