Monday, 12 December 2022 – An intoxicated driver was involved in a head-on collision a few hours after causing a minor accident in Mwea.

According to a social media user, the rogue driver was advised to park his car and rest after he caused the minor accident in Mwea town.

However, he ignored the advice and continued with the journey.

After a few hours, he caused a fatal accident in Embu.

His car was almost written off.

See photos shared by Sikika Road Safety.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.