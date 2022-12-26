Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 26, 2022 – A woman has taken to social media to cry for help after her husband’s life changed for the worse when he joined Jesus Teaching Ministry Church in Kayole run by controversial preacher Apostle Peter Manyuru.

He has reportedly denied his wife conjugal rights for six months, claiming that the pastor told him to do so.

Apostle Manyuru reportedly warned him that his wife is evil and possessed by demons and so, he should not have any physical contact with her.

He further told him that his wife and mother-in-law want to bewitch him.

He has instructed the man to sell his family home in Nairobi and take the money to the church.

The brainwashed man has even started selling household items and taking the money to Manyuru’s church.

He goes to Apostle Manyuru’s church every week to get 5 litres of ‘anointed water’ which he keeps in the house to cleanse himself.

This is what the woman wrote to blogger Martha Hinga.

