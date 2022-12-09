Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Friday, December 9, 2022 – An unidentified VIP was involved in an accident along Eldoret-Eldama Ravine road on Friday afternoon.
According to an eyewitness who took photos of the accident scene, a chopper landed to evacuate the VIP and three other passengers who were in the car, including a minor.
The ill-fated car was badly damaged due to the impact and towed to the nearby Kapngosor police station.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>