Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – A pretty South African lady set tongues wagging after she disclosed her HIV status on WorldAidsDay.

Taking to her Twitter account, the said lady boldly revealed that she has been living with the virus for the last 9 years.

She cautioned her followers that HIV has no face and urged them to be careful.

“There is no face to HIV. My name is Nozibele Qamngana Mayaba. I have been living with HIV for the past 9 years. And I am still me,” she wrote.

Mayaba runs a podcast and a Youtube channel where she discusses matters to do with HIV.

If you met her in the streets, you can’t tell that she is infected.

She has irresistible beauty and a body to die for.

See her photos below.

