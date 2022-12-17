Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 17 December 2022 – A 33-year-old lady, Rebecca Ikumelo, has died from the injuries she sustained during the stampede that occurred at a concert organized by singer, Asake, in Brixton O2 Academy on Thursday, December 15.

Late Ikumelo died in hospital on Saturday morning, December 17, after being critically injured in the stampede.

She is survived by two children.

She was very popular on Tiktok with videos she shared about her journey in taking care of her autistic son.

See her photos and some reactions