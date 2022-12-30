Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – A 70-year-old man from Kitutu Chache, Kisii County, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his 68-year-old wife over a domestic feud.

Christopher Gisiora was arrested after villagers found Alice Kamunde’s body lying in a pool of blood on the morning of Thursday, December 29, 2022.

The body had deep machete cuts in the neck.

Villagers told the media that Gisiora who will be arraigned in court tomorrow, Friday, December 30, 2022, had unresolved domestic differences with his wife that saw them having an on-and-off marriage and frequent fights.

Douglas Bosire, a resident told a local publication;

“In fact, the deceased only returned yesterday when the two are said to have been engaged in a scuffle leading to the incident.”

The body of the deceased was moved to a nearby morgue pending investigations.