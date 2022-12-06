Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 19, 2022 – A man called Mohammed Ibrahim Musa has revealed his ‘plan’ when he gets married.

“6 rounds before going to bed. 4 rounds in the midnight/ 1 quickly before going to work,that’s my plan when i get married.” he posted on a Singles Facebook forum on Monday, December 19.