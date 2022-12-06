Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

FBS is a company that has been on the trading market for over 10 years. It provides reliable and professional brokerage services to users all over the world and is quite popular among traders in Kenya. The company is regulated by IFSC, CySEC, ASIC and FSCA licenses.

In addition, the reliability of FBS Kenya is confirmed by a large number of international awards. Over the years, there have been more than 60. Here are the most recent ones:

Best Customer Service Broker Global — WBO — 2022

Best IB Program Asia — Global Banking & Finance — 2022

Best Forex Broker Thailand — Global Banking & Finance — 2021

Best Mobile Trading Platform Asia — Global Banking & Finance — 2020

FBS has gained recognition as one of the best Forex brokers in Kenya for many reasons, and we have selected 6 major ones for you.

Analysis tools for trading

To analyze the Forex market in Kenya, you need quick access to the basic tools for trading. And FBS got it covered:

Economic Calendar is an indispensable tool of fundamental analysis. It allows you to make informed trading decisions based on current economic news.

Forex Calculators allow you to calculate the profits and potential risks of online trading. Thus, the results of your trades will not be a surprise.

Currency Converter allows you to track the Forex exchange rates in real time.

Amazing trading instruments

With FBS, you can choose from an exhaustive list of trading instruments:

Forex — 28 major and minor currency pairs;

Metals — gold, silver, platinum, palladium;

Indices — extensive list of indices, including S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, Nikkei 225, and more;

Energies — crude oil (WTI, Brent);

Stocks — a wide range of US stocks to choose;

Forex Exotic — 9 exotic pairs;

Crypto — all the major cryptocurrencies.

Popular trading platforms

For your convenience, at FBS you can choose from three most popular trading platforms, depending on your tastes, skills and interests.

FBS Trader is the perfect application for beginners and the best Forex trading app in Kenya. It is easy to use, gives you access to financial markets from any place and round-the-clock, and you can use international and local payment methods, as well as quick and professional 24/7 customer support in chat. It is available at Google Play and App Store

MetaTrader 4 is a well-known platform that allows you to use 50 technical analysis indicators, provides one-click trading and VPS service support. It is available for downloading for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS.

MetaTrader 5 has 90 technical analysis indicators, all the MT4 features, plus 6 types of pending orders and 21 timeframes. It is available for downloading for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS.

Trading account types for beginners and professional brokers

Traders from Kenya have a choice of 6 types of accounts to meet any needs and preferences.

Standard account — $0 commission, minimum deposit of $100, spread starts from 0.5 pips, leverage is up to 1:3000;

Cent account — $0 commission, minimum deposit of $1, spread starts from 1 pip, leverage is up to 1:1000;

Micro account — $0 commission, minimum deposit of $5, fixed spread starts from 3 pips, leverage is up to 1:3000;

Zero Spread account — $20 and up commission per lot, minimum deposit of $500, zero spread, leverage is up to 1:3000;

ECN account — $6 commission, minimum deposit of $1000, spread starts from -1 pip, leverage is up to 1:500;

Crypto account — 0.05% commission, minimum deposit of $1, spread starts from 1 pip, fixed 1:5 leverage.

Flexible payment methods for deposit and withdrawal

Deposits and withdrawals can be made with Visa and MasterCard, or via Neteller, Sticpay, Skrill and Perfect Money e-wallets. The conditions for each method are different, some include a small fee.

Withdrawals can be made in EUR or USD with minimal commission of 1$, depending on the method. Withdrawal time takes no more than 2 days to process, but usually is much faster.

Bonuses and special offers

FBS Broker in Kenya gives its clients generous bonus offers to boost your Forex trading experience.

Level Up Bonus — free $70 on your new account, and $140, if you use the FBS Personal Area app;

100% Deposit Bonus — doubles your deposit on a Cent, Standard, Micro or Zero Spread account;

Cashback — gives you up to $15 cashback for every lot traded;

Quick Start bonus — allows you to claim free $100 on the FBS Trader mobile platform on a new account.

In addition, you can participate in regular promotions from the FBS Broker, increase your profits and claim valuable gifts.

FBS League — win up to $450 for trading in a bimonthly demo trading contest;

FBS Gift Season — celebrate New Year with FBS by opening your own trading Gift Factory and winning valuable prizes every week.

FBS Birthday Party — get tickets for every traded lot and win guaranteed prizes in the Super Raffle.

And finally, special programs for all traders.

FBS Loyalty program — by joining the FBS Loyalty program, Kenyan traders will be able to invite new clients and claim rewards for each of their or their clients’ trades.

FBS IB Program — become an FBS Partner in Kenya and receive a commission for every trade your clients make after registering with your referral link.

To sum up

In addition to the above-mentioned obvious advantages of the FBS brokerage company in Kenya, the main indicator of its quality and reliability is the trust of its users. More than 23 million people in over 150 countries around the world have chosen FBS as their Forex broker, and these numbers speak for themselves.