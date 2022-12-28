Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – A 41-year-old man accused of impregnating a 13-year-old girl has blamed it on ‘Voodoo.’

According to an arrest report, the victim showed up at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach complaining of abdominal pain. A pregnancy test later revealed that the teen was roughly six weeks pregnant, the report states.

According to police, the girl told hospital staff that Jean Evenel Innocent, 41, had impregnated her.

In the report, West Palm Beach police Detective Brittany Tatum wrote that the victim told investigators that Innocent had raped her four times since she had abdominal surgery in July 2020.

In November, Tatum wrote that Innocent entered the girl’s room, pulled down her pants, told her “give me 10 minutes,” and began raping her.

Police said Innocent stopped and said “never mind” after the girl said “no” and cried.

During a controlled call recorded by police, the victim told Innocent that she had been “throwing up and the hospital was going to give her a pregnancy test,” the report states.

Innocent “told her to say no and began making up a story to tell about a relationship with a boy named ‘Semen,’” Tatum wrote. “He told the victim if she tells he will go to jail.”

Police allege he also told her that she wasn’t pregnant because her period wasn’t due for another week.

During an interview with detectives, Innocent said “voodoo” caused him to have sexual intercourse with the teen and said he only remembered doing so on two occasions, the report states.

The first time, the two were in his bedroom and he told her he needed “five minutes” and had sexual intercourse with her “only for a few seconds,” Tatum wrote.

Tatum wrote that the next time Innocent recalls raping the girl, he told her he needed “10 minutes” and told her: “This is the last time I’m going to ask.”

“He said that (the girl) had tears coming from her eyes and she said OK,” Tatum wrote. “He then climbed on top of her and had (sexual) intercourse.”

Innocent faces two counts of sexual battery with a child, one count of incest, and one count of impregnation of a child, all felonies.

He is currently jailed in Palm Beach County without bond.