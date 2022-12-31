Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – A 31-year-old man killed his elder brother after the deceased found him in a compromising situation with their younger sister last Saturday.

In the bizarre incident that has shocked residents of Chema village in Baricho, Kirinyaga County, Benard Njere killed his elder brother Samuel Irungu, 37, in cold blood, after he confronted him when he found him in a compromising situation with their 17-year old step sister.

The deceased who also had a clandestine love affair with the 17-year-old and couldn’t come to terms with what he had witnessed descended on his brother with fury, prompting a fierce fight that led to his demise.

According to their father who reported the matter to the police, his eldest son who was hit using a blunt object on the head, face and back died while undergoing treatment at the Karatina Sub-County hospital.

Detectives who immediately visited the homestead discovered that the deceased had some time last year impregnated the step-sister, who experienced a stillbirth in March this year.

The murder suspect who escaped from the murder scene is still at large and efforts are being made to arrest and charge him in a court of law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.