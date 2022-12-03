Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – A male commercial tricycle operator has been raped by three suspected ‘yahoo plus’ boys in Nigeria.

The boys took turns in raping the tricyclist whose services they hired, after luring him into their house.

Police spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the incident which happened on Monday, December 12, said that one of the suspects has been arrested, while his allies have taken to their heels.

The state police commissioner has ordered the transfer of the matter from Central Police Station (CPS), where it was formally lodged to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

Ikenga said;

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered the transfer of the case to state CID for a discretion investigation. Preliminary information showed that the suspect hired the victim who is a tricycle rider and lured him into a room before having carnal knowledge of him.

“Meanwhile, the result from the doctor’s report showed that there was penetration into his anus, but the arrested suspect has denied it. Further details will be communicated as investigations is still ongoing.”