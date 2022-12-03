Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – Three persons were injured in a serious crash which occurred at Mama Ngina near Mombasa Golf Club after a husband spotted his wife kissing another man and chased them at high speed with his own vehicle.

The man lost control of the car in his anger and crashed into a mkokoteni.

The husband was incidentally also carrying his girlfriend in his car at the time.

“The wife escaped safely and her boyfriend has dropped her home. The wife’s boyfriend is suspected to be a retired Safari Rally driver. One person injured was taken to Coast General Hospital and 2 other injured taken to Pandya Hospital,” the report read.