Monday, December 26, 2022 – Three people have been confirmed dead after a military helicopter in Niger crashed on a return flight from a routine training.

The country’s defence ministry said the helicopter crashed while landing at an airport in the capital Niamey on Monday, December 26, killing three people on board including an expatriate instructor.

The wreckage burst into flames, blocking rescuers from reaching the crew.

Reuters reported that a commission of inquiry has been set up to determine the cause of the accident.