Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – A High Court in Nigeria has sentenced a 24-year-old cultist, Segun Iwaetan, to death by hanging for engaging in cultism.

The court also sentenced the man to life imprisonment for raping a 20-year-old neighbour and student of the Federal Polytechnic.

Segun was tried on seven counts bordering on rape, unlawful possession of firearms, and membership of a secret cult, among others.

The charges read in part, “Segun Iwaetan and Atila Iwaetan (now at large) on January 16, 2021, on Federal Polytechnic Road, Ado Ekiti, did conspire to commit burglary and stealing by breaking into the shop of Olayemi Oyerinde, and receiving stolen property such as 50 jean trousers, 15 polo shirts, 30 pairs of leather slippers, among others, worth over N1.8m.

“Also, on February 5, 2021, the defendant raped a 20-year-old Federal Polytechnic student on Odo Ado Street, Ado Ekiti, while unlawfully in possession of two guns. He was on February 10, 2021, found to be a member of the Eiye Confraternity cult.”

In her testimony, the victim said: “The defendant was my neighbour. On that day, he gained access to my room around 3am; he pointed a gun at me and ordered me not to shout or else he would shoot me. He ordered me to undress and forcibly had sex with me. As of the time he raped me, I was still a virgin. Thereafter, he begged me to forgive him and I should not tell anybody.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Adeniyi Familoni convicted the defendant on four of the charges.

Familoni said: “The defendant is sentenced as follows: conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms, 12 years’ imprisonment each without any option of fine; sentences are to run concurrently from the date of the arrest and detention of the defendant.”

On rape, the court sentenced the convict to life imprisonment.

For membership of the Eiye Confraternity, the judge said, “The sentence of this court upon you is that you be hanged by the neck until you be dead and may the Lord have mercy on your soul.”