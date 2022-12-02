Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – At least 2 police officers and one civilian have been killed after Al Shabaab fighters attacked a police vehicle in North Eastern Kenya.

According to police, the truck was travelling from Hayley Lapsset camp to Garissa town, around 120 km (75 miles) from the Somali border when it hit an explosive device.

The militants then fired a rocket-propelled grenade at the vehicle and engaged in a heavy firefight which took the lives of the victims, police said.

According to Al Shabaab’s Radio, Andalus, their gunmen killed two Kenyan security forces and injured several others in the attack.

Images shared by the police showed a burned-out truck and a body lying in the sand. Police said they had little information on the whereabouts of other police officers travelling in the vehicle.

The group killed 166 people at Garissa University in 2015, and 67 at a mall in Nairobi in 2013, but the frequency and severity of Al Shabaab attacks in Kenya have reduced in recent years.

The Al-Shabaab has continued with its campaign to pressure Kenya into withdrawing its forces from Somalia, who makes up part of the African-Union mandated peacekeeping force ATMIS.

The Kenyan DAILY POST