Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Police in Surrey have arrested two men over the break-in at the home of Chelsea and England footballer, Raheem Sterling.

According to Mail Online, officers in Oxshott, using dogs and a helicopter, arrested the men last night following reports of suspicious activity.

The pair are now in custody, with police working to establish if they have anything to do with the theft that saw the Chelsea winger, 27, make a sharp exit from England’s camp in Doha.

Sterling flew back home before Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Senegal, with a spokesperson for the player saying his family had been at the Surrey mansion when the property was hit by armed raiders.

However, police subsequently said that the break-in which saw £300,000 worth of jewellery and watches taken – was discovered when the occupants returned from Qatar, adding that they had received no reports of armed intruders.

A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: ‘Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary last night (December 6) in the Oxshott area. They are currently in custody.

‘Following reports of suspicious activity around 6.40pm, a number of resources were deployed, including the dog unit and the police helicopter. Our colleagues from British Transport Police also provided assistance.

‘Enquiries remain ongoing to establish whether there are any links between these arrests and the break-in reported to us over the weekend.’