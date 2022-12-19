Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 08 December 2022 – TikToker Giuseppe D’anna, aka Milina Gatta, has been parading his 76-year-old lover on social media, attracting criticism.

The 19-year-old is madly in love with his Mzungu wife and regularly parades her on social media after proposing to her a few months ago.

The couple’s 57 years age gap has been a topic of discussion on social media but they have given critics a deaf ear.

They have been serving couple goals to the annoyance and amusement of many.

See their cute photos.

