Thursday, 08 December 2022 – TikToker Giuseppe D’anna, aka Milina Gatta, has been parading his 76-year-old lover on social media, attracting criticism.
The 19-year-old is madly in love with his Mzungu wife and regularly parades her on social media after proposing to her a few months ago.
The couple’s 57 years age gap has been a topic of discussion on social media but they have given critics a deaf ear.
They have been serving couple goals to the annoyance and amusement of many.
See their cute photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
