Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Jaylen Smith was elected the mayor of Earle, Arkansas, on Tuesday night, Dec. 6, becoming the youngest Black mayor in the United States.

Smith, 18, defeated Nemi Matthews Sr. in a runoff election.

Smith had 218 votes, compared to Matthews’ 139, according to election results.

Smith announced his win in a Facebook post, saying: “Citizens of Earle, Arkansas, it’s official!! I am your newly elected Mayor of Earle, Arkansas… ‘It’s Time to Build a Better Chapter of Earle, Arkansas.’ I would like to thank all my supporters for stepping up getting people to the polls. I am truly grateful for you all.”

Congratulatory messages are already pouring in, with many wishing him a successful tenure.