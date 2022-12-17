Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 December 2022 – Singer, Kechi Okwuchi this morning took to her Twitter handle to mark the 17th anniversary of the Sosoliso plane crash that nearly killed her on December 10, 2005.

Kechi was one of the 110 people on board the ill-fated Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 that departed Abuja and crash-landed at Port Harcourt International Airport.

The aircraft slammed into the ground and burst into flames.

Seven survivors were recovered after the crash, and taken to hospitals, but only two people survived.

Kechi is one of the two survivors.

Remembering the ill-fated flight that could have claimed her life, Kechi tweeted;

”To the 60 angels: 17 yrs since the crash & I have 60 reasons to keep on. This year I published a book & became an MBA graduate. I’ll use these things to make you even prouder. To each soul that was lost 17 yrs ago today, our memories of you are fond & you will never be forgotten.”