Monday, December 26, 2022 – At least 10 people have been buried under snow after an avalanche at a ski resort on Christmas Day.

The avalanche happened near the villages of Lech and Zurs in Austria, according to a statement from the state-run Austrian Press Agency.

About 100 people have been involved in the search, with rescuers requesting headlamps so they can continue the search in the dark.

The municipality of Lech is quoted as saying: “We are doing everything we can to rescue the winter sports enthusiasts.”

The avalanche occurred at about 3pm local time, with one person already being rescued.

“Ten winter sport enthusiasts” were buried, according to the statement.

The resort’s website said the ski area was now closed with an update scheduled for Monday morning.