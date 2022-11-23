Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Flamboyant businesswoman and socialite, Zari Hassan, has taken to social media to flaunt her high-end guzzlers.

The mother of 5 owns several posh cars among them the coveted Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

She posted the video on her Tiktok account probably to send a message to her haters.

Zari runs several successful businesses.

She also inherited a lot of wealth from her late husband Ivan.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.