Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Flamboyant businesswoman and socialite, Zari Hassan, has taken to social media to flaunt her high-end guzzlers.
The mother of 5 owns several posh cars among them the coveted Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.
She posted the video on her Tiktok account probably to send a message to her haters.
Zari runs several successful businesses.
She also inherited a lot of wealth from her late husband Ivan.
Watch the video.
