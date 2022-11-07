Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, November 7, 2022 – Mumias East MP Peter Salasya’s frantic search for a wife ended in disappointment after all the potential candidates failed the virginity test.

The youthful MP embarked on a search for a suitable woman with particular traits to be his wife last month.

Among the traits, he was looking for in a woman are God-fearing, being ready to support him in his political career, being a local girl popularly known as ‘kienyeji’, and being a virgin as well.

“I am just looking for a very prayerful woman, a very young girl, focused girl, supportive girl, presentable and must be able to speak to the people in the countryside. Are you willing to join me as we go look for votes?” The lawmaker said.

So dire was the need that a committee was formed to speed up the process and ensure that the legislator has someone to hold after parliamentary sessions.

However, the committee chaired by Matungu MP Peter Nabulindo did not find a suitable wife for Salasya.

According to Nabulindo, none of the girls who offered to be MP’s wife passed the test as they all failed the virginity test.

“We had several girls and most of them met the rest of the requirements. However, all of them failed the virginity test, making the committee unable to find the right wife for our colleague (Salasya),” Nabulindo stated.

However, he did not reveal how the test to ascertain the virginity of the applicants was conducted but insisted that the committee members tried their best to look for a virgin lady across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.