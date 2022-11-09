Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, November 9, 2022 – Fafi Member of Parliament Salah Yakub has now come clean as to why he wants the Constitution changed to allow President William Ruto to rule Kenya beyond 2032.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, the youthful UDA MP maintained extending Ruto’s term was in the country’s best interest.

He opined that presidents with development records should not be subjected to the two-term limit given the economic impact they can have on the country.

Yakub explained that the former head of state, Mwai Kibaki, was prevented from staying in office despite the economic milestones he achieved in his 10-year reign.

He added that some of his colleagues in UDA – who share similar ideologies – believed that Kibaki should have served for another term.

“If you have a cook in your home and he or she works well, you can’t just wake up one morning and decide to change them.”

“We looked at Kibaki who did a very good job for the 10 years but the Constitution capped him. Some of us were for the idea that should he have served for another term, we could have gone on another level,” he stated.

Nonetheless, he reiterated that the idea was not at an advanced stage, asserting that the discussions would mature at the right time.

He claimed that a section of Kenyans supported the reportedly successful idea in Europe, which has seen some countries attain economic development.

“It is happening in Europe, like Denmark and Germany. It’s not an issue of changing the personnel but the delivery of goods,” he clarified.

