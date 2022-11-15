Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 15, 2022 – President William Ruto has put bandits in Kerio Valley on notice, saying his government will wipe them out.

Speaking during an Interdenominational thanksgiving service at Kabarnet ASK Showground, Baringo County, Ruto said the government will take firm measures to restore security in Kerio Valley.

He noted his government will not entertain or negotiate with bandits, saying they either leave banditry and surrender their firearms or they will face the full weight of his government.

He said his government is committed to ending cattle rustling to give residents a chance to engage in gainful economic activities.

“We will ensure this region is peaceful, we want our children to go to school and the people to focus on meaningful economic activities,” he stated.

The Head of State asked leaders from the region to shun divisive politics and work together to serve the interests of the people.

President also said his administration will partner with the private sector to construct dams.

This will ensure the country achieves its food security ambitions and create wealth for the people through farming.

The President noted that value addition of cotton and livestock products like leather will generate more income for the country.

He explained that the government will also invest in the production of geothermal power in Baringo, Nakuru and other neighbouring counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.