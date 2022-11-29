Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 28 November 2022 – A good Samaritan, Ben Kingsley Nwashala, who rescued a 2-year-old girl abandoned by the roadside in June this year, has shared a heartwarming photo of him and the child.
Back in June, Nwashala disclosed that the child was delivered by a mentally unstable woman who normally stays at a market.
In a post shared on his Twitter handle, Nwashala posted new photos of him and the baby girl.
See these photos from the incident that happened in Nigeria
