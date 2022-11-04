Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, November 4, 2022 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavdi yesterday met with Raila Odinga’s ODM Governor Dr. Wilbur Ottichilo of Vihiga County.

Taking to his Twitter, Mudavadi disclosed that they discussed a wide variety of issues with Ottichilo who was elected in Opposition.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary noted that President William Ruto’s Government will work with all County Governments to advance the development and guide the nation toward economic independence.

“To enhance and protect the quality-of-service delivery to the public, the government is committed to strengthening all devolved units and governance structures. I had broad discussions with Dr. Wilbur Ottichilo, Governor of Vihiga County, and his Deputy Wilberforce Kitiezo, who paid me a courtesy visit.”

“I reaffirmed the government’s commitment to cooperating with county governments in the push to advance the development and guide the nation toward economic independence and ultimate socioeconomic growth,” Mudavadi said in a statement shared via Twitter.

The Vihiga Governor was re-elected after garnering 82,313 in the August polls while his closest rival former governor Moses Akaranga emerged second with 42,432 votes.

