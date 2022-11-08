Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, November 8, 2022 – The alleged plan by UDA to remove the presidential term limit and make William Ruto a lifetime President is causing ripples across the country.

Among those who have rejected the UDA plan are Ruto’s own allies.

Led by Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, UDA Chairman Johnston Muthama, and Kakamega Senator Bonni Khalwale, the UDA brigade opposed the plans by Fafi MP Salah Yakub to extend the presidential term limit.

In a statement, Itumbi stated that the proposed plan, reportedly by the United Democratic Alliance – UDA, was against Ruto’s wishes.

“This move does not enjoy the signature or the nod of President William Ruto – I oppose!” he stated.

“The statement by Fafi MP, Hon. Salah Yakub on scrapping of the presidential term limit and cap it on age limit has made many Kenyans to get concerned and many have called me asking the position of UDA. Please take note of this, as the National Party, Chairman, I wish to categorically state that Hon. Yakub’s made a personal statement that has nothing to do with UDA. As a Party, we stand for open Democracy and we remain supportive of the two-term presidential limit and no ongoing discussions to scrap it,” stated Muthama.

“Hon Salah Yakub, the new MP for Fafi Constituency. I don’t know him yet. Granted, he enjoys the freedom of speech.”

On his part, Khalwale told the Fafi MP that UDA believes in the doctrine of Basic Structure and Essential Clauses in our Constitution and vehemently rejected the proposal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.