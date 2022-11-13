Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 13 November 2022 – An 8-year-old boy who was kidnapped by his stepfather on Saturday morning was rescued by detectives and reunited with his distraught mother.

This followed a report filed at Embakasi police station at around 9:30 am, by the boy’s worried mother identified as Everline Nandera.

Nandera told detectives that she had left their home in Embakasi’s Tel Aviv area at the crack of dawn, headed for Muthurwa market.

But upon coming back at around 9:20 am, she found her husband and son missing. A note had been left behind by the husband Nemwel Ondari, 32, demanding for a ransom of Sh50,000, for the release of the boy.

In the note, the man also warned his wife that he would kill the boy using a kitchen knife that he had carried, should she try any monkey business.

Immediately the woman filled her report at Embakasi police station, detectives from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) based at DCI Nairobi area were assembled and a manhunt for the suspect was launched.

The detectives assisted by their Embakasi counterparts traced the suspect and arrested him at the NMS Green Park matatu terminus off Haile Sellasie avenue, a few hours later.

The detectives established that the couple had a heated argument last night and after Everline left early in the morning for Muthurwa to fend for her family, the man packed his clothes and a kitchen knife in two bags, before taking off with the innocent boy.

The detectives pounced on the man at around 4 pm, as he eagerly waited for the ransom to be deposited into his Mpesa account.

Mother and child were reunited as the man was escorted to Embakasi police station, where he is cooling his heels awaiting arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.