Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – President William Ruto has ordered heavy deployment of police in Nairobi County to protect businesses and Kenyans during the planned mass protest by Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga on Wednesday.

Raila has organised the protests over the government’s plans to kick out four IEBC commissioners who disowned the August 9 presidential results.

Speaking at the Joseph Kang’ethe Primary School in Kibra on Tuesday, Ruto assured candidates that there would be no disruptions as they sit the exams.

“We have mobilised enough security to ensure that the exams go as planned because this is a very important moment for our nation.

“Each examination centre will have officers to ensure that there are no incidents, distractions, and disruption and that students have an opportunity to have their examination in a tranquil environment,” Ruto stated.

Ruto has publicly opposed Raila’s mass protests, saying street protests are elements of an opposition dictator.

“Street demonstrations and street fights are elements of a dictatorial opposition. No one is going to threaten and blackmail me to do what they want. I will do what Kenyans want,” Ruto said on Saturday.

