Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, November 10, 2022 – President William Ruto and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, have struck a deal that will see Kenyans travel to South Africa without any Visa.

Addressing the press at State House yesterday, Ruto announced that they have lifted visa requirements for citizens between Kenya and South Africa.

He noted that the deal had been finalized and that Kenyan citizens would have visa-free access for 90 days per year.

“From January 1, 2023, we will have a different regime thanks to your personal intervention in this matter and the wealth of experience that has been brought on board by your officials.”

“Kenyans holding ordinary passports will be allowed to enter SA on a visa-free regime of up to 90 days per calendar year,” stated the Head of State.

Ruto further revealed that he and Ramaphosa had reached an agreement on how to deal with citizens from their respective countries who are found flaunting laws in the host nations.

“The two countries have also agreed on a return policy when immigration laws are breached to make sure that bad elements that try to infiltrate our borders are dealt with firmly and decisively,” he remarked.

In addition, he announced that a resolution had been reached to identify, monitor and resolve non-tariff barriers that affect trade between the two countries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.