Thursday, November 17, 2022 – President William Ruto has urged police officers to deal ruthlessly with criminals who have wreaked havoc in the city for the last two months.

Speaking on Wednesday when he met all senior police officers at State House Nairobi, Ruto asked police officers not to hesitate to use firearms when dealing with criminals.

The Head of State said the government would not allow criminal gangs to take over Kenyan cities or any other part of the nation.

“If any officer is in danger of criminals, they must use their firearms to deal with the criminals. We cannot allow criminals to overrun our cities or any part of Kenya,” the President said.

Ruto spoke moments after signing an Executive Order where he unleashed the deadly General Service Unit and Rapid Response Units to Nairobi to deal with criminals.

“In response to the security concern, Cabinet sanctioned upscaling of security surveillance to deter crime and sanctioned swift and decisive action to deal with all those perpetrating crimes,” a statement from the Office of the President reads.

“Following the reorganisation of Nairobi County Security command, there are the deployment of additional specialised police units drawn from the General Service Unit and the Rapid Deployment Unit.”

