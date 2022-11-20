Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, November 20, 2022 – Lola Omotayo celebrated the Okoye twins on their birthday.

The twin brothers, who famously fell out before reuniting a year ago, turned 41.

Lola shared photos of Peter and Paul and wished them a happy birthday.

She added that they are closer now and it makes her heart smile.

See below.