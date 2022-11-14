Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, November 14, 2022 – Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’ of Neno Evangelism has attacked Bishop Tony Kiama for linking Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa to witchcraft.

While preaching to his congregants on Sunday, Ng’ang’a insulted Bishop Kiama by calling him a stupid man and alleged that he was looking for followers using Aisha Jumwa’s name.

Ng’ang’a further said that Bishop Kiama is not born again and knows nothing about witchcraft.

‘’You are stupid. You know nothing about witchcraft. If you were a man enough, you would have called Aisha Jumwa a ‘mganga’ in Mombasa and see what would have happened,’’ Ng’ang’a said.

Ng’ang’a told bishop Kiama that their work as men of God is not to judge but to bring the lost flock back to the kingdom.

Bishop Kiama stirred up a storm earlier in the week after a video surfaced online where he referred to Jumwa as ‘mrogi’ (witch).

“Right now the head of Public Service in this country ni Mrogi na alikua interviewed na professionals in this Country, some of them in Parliament na wakaapisha mrogi, Aisha Jumwa ni Mrogi ,there is evidence out there,” Kiamah said in the video.

Jumwa has since taken an action against the bishop after the video went viral.

She wants the outspoken bishop to apologise to her within seven days lest she sues him for remarks she termed unfounded.

In the demand letter filed through the law firm of Musyoka Mogaka and CO advocates, Jumwa said she is a mother of two children who look up to her and that defaming her reputation before her children is unfair and uncalled for.

Watch videos of pastor Ng’ang’a’s reaction to Bishop Kiama’s remarks against Aisha Jumwa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.