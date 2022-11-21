Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has incited Kenyans to stand up against President William Ruto over his decision to import GMO foods into the country.

Addressing the press yesterday, the Azimio leader accused Ruto of being a “puppet” working for foreign nations and billionaires at the expense of poor Kenyans.

According to Raila, Ruto’s move to give the nod for the importation of GMO-infused foods will have severe implications to the nation’s agriculture.

He, therefore, demanded that President Ruto and the UDA regime should reverse their decision and engage in a robust debate on the matter or else he will lead Kenyans to revolt.

“We consider the decision to lift the ban on GMO foods and their importation a betrayal to our country. On this, the Ruto administration is not working for Kenya,” Raila said.

“He is being a puppet, working for the foreign nations and their multinationals against our interest as a nation. He is working to promote foreign biotechnology institutions abroad,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.