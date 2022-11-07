Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 07 November 2022 – Dreaded undercover police officer, Lone Survivor, has urged residents of Kasarani to stay alert, following frequent cases of muggings and armed robberies.

According to the cop, it is devastating for him to see thugs unleashing terror on innocent Kenyans in broad daylight yet he cannot do anything.

He lamented that undercover cops are no longer pulling the trigger after President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua warned against extra-judicial killings.

The two leaders told the police to arrest thugs and take them to court.

The new Government directive has led to an increase in insecurity in different parts of Nairobi after criminal gangs regrouped.

The said cop is part of a lethal squad formed by former DCI boss George Kinoti to deal with criminals in Eastlands.

Below is a screenshot of his post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.