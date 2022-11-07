Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 07 November 2022 – A youthful Nigerian pastor angrily rejected an offering of 30 Nairas( about 8 Kenyan shillings) given to him after a sermon.

The man of God was preaching at a bus stop after the sermon, he called on passengers to give offerings to God.

One passenger donated 30 Nairas and the man of God got furious.

He rejected the little offering and accused the giver of looking down on God.

He said he has rejected the offering the same way God rejected Esau’s offering in the Bible.

The video has sparked mixed reactions among social media users.

“My question is why some pastors don’t have something else doing to support their calling, must they depend only on that offering money or tithe money to survive? a social media user posed.

“What can 30 naira do for you as an adult in today’s Nigeria? Pastors are also human being, some of give your little children 1000 naira for lunch,” another social media wrote and defended the pastor for rejecting the offering.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.