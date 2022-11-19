Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, November 19, 2022 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has responded to a section of Jubilee Party leaders from the Mt Kenya region who have said they will dump former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and join President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The Jubilee leaders led by the party’s Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, and former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu said they supported Raila Odinga in the last presidential election but he lost and now they are free to move on and join the winning team.

Kioni and Ngunjiri said they are ready to work with Ruto for the sake of peace and prosperity of the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Saturday, ODM supremo and Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, said the Jubilee leaders are free to go since it is their constitutional right.

“They are within their rights to express themselves,” Junet said.

Junet further stated that ODM will continue serving Kenyans as it is a movement and cannot be threatened.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.