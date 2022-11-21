Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 21, 2022 – The Catholic Church is not happy with President William Ruto’s government for lifting the ban on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), especially when government officials make a mockery of the suffering Kenyans.

Addressing the press on Monday, Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria took issue with Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria over his recent remarks regarding Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) foods.

The archbishop blasted Kuria, saying it was disrespectful for the CS to joke about life and death.

Muheria noted that the GMO debate deserves a deep conversation and respective strategic engagement with all stakeholders.

“We would wish to address the comments made by Moses Kuria regarding GMOs. It was disgraceful and disrespectful to Kenyans to joke about life and death and even if it is an issue that could be taken as a joke it would be wrong to bring about statements whereby, we trivialize death, suffering, and insecurity.”

“Irrespective of the matter in consideration, we feel that Kenyans deserve respect and not spite, and in this matter, they deserve an apology. It’s not good to joke about death or gamble with the life of Kenyans. When we speak about GMOs, it’s a matter that deserves a deep conversation,” Muheria stated.

Kuria confirmed that GMOs can actually kill but still went ahead to allow duty-free imports of GMO and non-GMO Maize for the next 6 months.

“We have so many things that can kill us in the country. Being in this country, you are a candidate for death.”

“And because so many things compete for death, there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to that list. That is why we have deliberately allowed GMO until we are satisfied that we have enough maize, the staple food,” Kuria stated.

