Thursday, November 10, 2022 – Renowned Meru bishop Kiogora Magambo has confirmed that he has parted ways with his wife Dr. Lucy Kiogora – a bank manager.

The flamboyant bishop, who is setting up a Sh 6 billion mall in Meru town dubbed Praise Mall, flaunted a new lady that he is dating after divorcing his well-learned wife.

His new catch is identified as Melody Kagendo, a Form 2 dropout and a small-scale trader in Meru town.

He is planning to marry her soon.

“I take this opportunity to let you know am getting married again after separating with my wife Dr. Lucy Kiogora and getting married to my lovely new fiance Melody Kagendo a Form 2 dropout and a business lady in Meru town,” Bishop Kiogora said.

Below are photos of his new lover Melody Kagendo and his ex-wife.

