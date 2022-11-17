Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 17 November 2022 – Vocal Tanzanian football official and Yanga FC spokesperson, Haji Manara, was spotted on vacation with his two pretty wives.

He posted photos enjoying a relaxing walk at a lavish hotel with his wives, sparking reactions on social media.

“With my beautiful wives, my super queens, my chocolates,” he captioned the photos.

Manara married his second wife just recently.

He bought his first wife a car as consolation after adding another wife.

According to the polygamous man, the two make him feel like a king and also make him feel respected

He also explained that their culture stipulates that they should gift the first wife when marrying the second wife to wipe her tears away.

Below are the vacation photos that he posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.