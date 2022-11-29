Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 November 2022 – World Cup pundit and former Germany forward, Sandro Wagner has been forced to apologise after referring to Qatari traditional dress as ‘bathrobes’.

Wagner was commenting for German broadcasters ZDF in his country’s 1-1 draw with Spain on Sunday November 27, when he made the comment about the traditional thaub dress.

Towards the end of the game at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, the 35-year-old said he had thought one end of the ground was filled with German fans wearing the country’s famous white shirt.

‘I thought before that the whole corner was full of German fans. Then I realised it was the Qatari bathrobes,’ Wagner said.

He was referring to the thaub, the traditional white robes with long sleeves worn by many men in Qatar and Arab region.

Wagner tweeted an apology on Twitter on Monday.

‘It was an ill-considered saying with an inappropriate remark that I would be better off not saying. If anyone felt offended – sorry, that was zero point zero my intention.’

German broadcaster ZDF has stated that there will be no further consequences for Wagner, who will resume his co-commentating duty on Wednesday’s game between Poland and Argentina.

ZDF replied to some of the complaints on Twitter with a short statement: ‘Sandro Wagner´s comments about the thaub, unfortunately, occurred during an emotional phase of the game. He’s not permitted (to say that). We´ll talk about it.’

Wagner made eight international appearances for Germany during his career, playing for Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim among a host of German clubs.