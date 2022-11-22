Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 – Human rights activists have said more than 400 protesters have been killed and 16,800 others arrested in a crackdown by Iran’s security forces.

Iran’s leaders say the protests are “riots” orchestrated by the country’s foreign enemies including the US and Israel.

On Monday, November 21, fans shouted and jeered as the country’s anthem was being played, others held up signs saying “Woman, Life, Freedom” while the players refused to sing the anthem.

Iranian fans could also be heard chanting “Ali Karimi” in the first-half in reference to the former footballer who is one of the most outspoken critics of the Islamic Republic and one of the most popular faces of the protest movement.

The fans could also be heard chanting “Be-Sharaf”, which means dishonourable in Persian. This is an adjective that protesters have used against security forces in Iran.

Speaking before the game Iran captain Ehsan Hajsafi said the players “support” those who have died.

Coach Carlos Queiroz said his players were “free to protest” over women’s rights in their home country as long as it “conforms with the World Cup regulations and is in the spirit of the game”.

Queiroz added that the political unrest at home had taken a toll on his squad.

“It is not right to come to this World Cup and ask them to do things that are not their responsibility,” added the former Manchester United assistant. “They want to bring pride and joy for the people.

“You don’t even imagine behind the scenes what these kids have been living in the last few days, just because they want to express themselves as footballers.”

Watch the video below.

Iran’s national team did not to sing national anthem as the #EnglandVsIran game kicks off #FIFAWorldCup, in support of the country’s women-led revolution. The Iranian crowd were also booing their own national anthem. Amazing! ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/qBwZqYHbqF — Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) November 21, 2022