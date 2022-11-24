Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has claimed that men are often praised for exploring their sexuality while women are vilified for same.

Meghan made the claim during Tuesday’s episode of her Spotify podcast, “Archetypes.”

She said;

“I don’t understand what it is about the stigma surrounding women and their sexuality and the exploration of their sexuality that is so much more vilified than for a man.

“As you’re getting older, you’re exploring and starting to understand your sensuality, your feminine divine. Your sexuality, oftentimes, it can be very much used against you.

“A man, if he is a player, out having fun or whatever he’s doing, it’s often celebrated. Even heralded,” she said. “But for a woman, I don’t care if she’s perhaps the most successful woman in finance in her mid-50s, I promise you, someone will still go, ‘But she was such a slut in college.’”

Markle added that the idea of a woman’s sexual journey will “stick with her” like glue.

Notably, the former actress, who married Prince Harry in 2018, recently faced controversy when she claimed she was reduced to a “bimbo” as a briefcase girl on “Deal or No Deal.”