Monday, November 21, 2022 – A woman’s lifeless body was found in a hotel room the morning after she lodged with a man.

The woman identified as Muinat, 46, reportedly arrived at the venue on a motorcycle with one Alfa Sule.

They lodged at the guest house on Friday, Nov. 18.

The following morning, Saturday. Nov. 19, the manager of the guest house discovered the woman’s lifeless body while the man was nowhere to be found, having abandoned his motorcycle on the grounds of the guest house.

The manager of the guest house reported the incident to the police.

The police visited the scene and found no marks of violence on the woman, though they found foam coming out of the woman’s nose.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at a General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.