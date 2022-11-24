Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 – A 27-year-old woman, Odunayo Olumale, has been arrested in Nigeria for allegedly stabbing her husband, Olamilekan Salaideen to death over sexual demand.

The suspect was paraded alongside other 25 suspects for various crimes at the State Police Command on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Adewale Osifeso stated that the suspect had returned to her husband’s house on that fateful day after three months of separation.

The deceased reportedly made sexual advances at the suspect on the night of the incident but the moves were turned down.

This resulted violence during which the deceased allegedly smashed his wife’s mobile phone. The suspect retaliated by allegedly stabbing him with a knife in the upper region of the chest.

The incident was reported to the police by the father of another deceased.

“On 17/11/2022 one Ismaila Tijani reported at Durbar Divisional police headquarters that about 0223hrs of 16/11/2022 his son named Olamilekan Salaideen aged 35 years was stabbed to death by his wife, Odunayo,” the PPRO stated.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased and his wife returned to their home in the Oko Oba area of Oyo town on the day of the incident after three months of separation

“The deceased made a move to have sexual intercourse with his wife but was rejected, this further led to a struggle when the deceased collected and smashed his wife”s phone on the ground and in retaliation, the deceased was stabbed in the chest, leading to his death.”