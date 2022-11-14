Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 14, 2022 – A woman does not agree with those who say flying in an airplane is not an achievement and she made this known in no uncertain terms.

She revealed that if she enters an airplane for the first time or visits the airport and takes a picture there, she will make a big deal out of it.

She said she will not stop at posting it online, but she will also send the photos to people’s DMs and if they do not view it, she would go to their houses to personally show them so they will know she has boarded an airplane.

Watch her speak in the hilarious video below.