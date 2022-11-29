Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, 28 November 2022 – A woman has been reunited with her biological mother after a post she made on social media went viral.

The social media user named Lydia Macnair took to Twitter and Facebook to share a photo of herself as a baby and revealed she was adopted in 2001. She added that she is looking for her biological mother but hasn’t been successful.

She explained that the only information she has about her biological mother is her first name, Demonica.

Her post went viral and, fortunately, her immediate elder sister reached out to her on Facebook.

She eventually met the rest of her family, including her mother, two sisters and two brothers.

After finding her family, she returned to social media to thank everyone for helping her.

See below.

My adoption story …Words cannot describe how grateful I am to the thousands of people who supported me through this journey. I never thought I would connect with my biological family , and i’m so happy they are just as happy to meet me.🤍 pic.twitter.com/WykcoKX2Ry — Lyd🦋 (@lyddthekiddd) November 27, 2022